100 army personnel deployed to assist Penang flood victims (Updated)

Soldiers from the Sixth Bridge of the Royal Malaysian Army travel by boat to rescue stranded residents in Taman Seri Rambai, Bukit Mertajam, Nov 5, 2017. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

Soldiers from the Sixth Bridge of the Royal Malaysian Army rescue stranded residents in Taman Seri Rambai, Bukit Mertajam, Nov 5, 2017. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

Soldiers from the Sixth Bridge of the Royal Malaysian Army carry a senior citizen to safety in Bukit Mertajam, Nov 5, 2017. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani.

GEORGE TOWN: The Royal Malaysian Army has deployed close to 100 personnel from its Sixth Brigade which is based out of Sungai Petani to help in the flood recovery efforts following the worst ever thunderstorm to hit Penang in recent memory.

In a statement, the army also deployed several personnel from the 509 Askar Wataniah (Reserved Army) to the forward command to conduct surveillance and assessment of the flood situation which had caused major landslides and the evacuation of up to 2,000 people to some 100 relief centres throughout the state.

The army personnel came with their boats, jeeps and trucks to help in the evacuation after Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng had called Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for assistance around 3.30am this morning.

The army personnel also backed up the firemen and the police in conducting patrols in areas where accessibility was reduced due to rising waters and landslips.

As of 7pm, the army personnel were still busy helping the local authorities, police and firemen to conduct flood relief efforts.

Northeast district police head Asst Comm Anuar Omar thanked the troops for their efforts, saying they provided more manpower to mitigate the natural calamity.

Police also froze the leave of all personnel, calling up 1,200 of its personnel in Penang to help, said its prevention and community safety department director Senior Asst Comm Datuk Nohamad Anil Shah Abdullah.

Leave for the firemen were also frozen, said its state fire and rescue department director Saadon Nokhtar.

In another development, the engineers from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) continued to assess the structural safety of the Straits Regency condominiums in Persiaran Tanjung Bungah following the torrid thunderstorm.

This is because there was a landslide in the area as well as the emergence of a sinkhole following the rough weather, which also brought down the retention wall of a landed property housing project opposite the Straits Regency.

A MBPP spokesperson confirmed this, saying the checks are ongoing but for now, the tenants in the condominiums can continue to stay until the authorities determine if they need to be relocated pending more tests.