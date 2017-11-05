Armed forces personnel urged to register for GE

MALACCA: Officers and staff of the armed forces who have not registered as voters should do so immediately so that they can exercise their responsibility as a citizen in the upcoming general election, said Army Chief General Tan Sri Zulkiple Kassim.

He said the move was important because the future of the country lies in the hands of the people regardless of their social class and work sector.

"We have about 80,000 armed forces personnel and only a small number are still not eligible to register as voters because those joining as soldiers can be as young as 18 years old.

"We in the army will see that those who are eligible, register as voters immediately to make sure that they take this opportunity to exercise their rights," he told reporters when met after the investiture ceremony to mark the 79th birthday of Malacca Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob here today.

Zulkiple who received the Darjah Cemerlang Seri Malacca (DCSM) which carries the title 'Datuk Wira' was among 474 recipients of state awards and medals at the ceremony.

Also present was Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Zulkiple said all military personnel were prepared to face the upcoming 14th General Election to ensure that the election process runs smoothly and peacefully.

Meanwhile, on the medal award, he said the recognition was not only for him alone but also to the military staff serving in the state.

Twelve other individuals received the DCSM, among them, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government (KPKT) deputy minister, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique; KPKT secretary-general, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek; Khazanah Nasional Berhad managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar and Ministry of Tourism and Culture secretary-general, Datuk Ab Ghaffar A. Tambi.

In the second session, three individuals received the Darjah Mulia Seri Malacca

(DMSM) award while 43 received the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Malacca (DPSM). Both awards carry the title 'Datuk'.

A total of 30 individuals received the Darjah Seri Malacca (DSM), Bintang Cemerlang Malacca (29); Bintang Khidmat Terpuji (94); Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (160), Pingat Bakti Masyarakat (95) and Pingat Khidmat Lama (seven). — Bernama