Bodies of all three victims in oil storage tank fire found

RAWANG: The bodies of three men who fell into an oil storage tank in Rawang were recovered after the last victim, T. Baskaran, 49, was found at 6.09pm yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohd Sani Harul said the bodies of Baskaran, Mohd Ziehafizan Abd Rahman, 28, and Zamri Adenan, 35, have been handed over to the factory management for further action.

He said it was understood that the body of Mohd Ziehafizan, who was site supervisor, and Zamri and Baskaran, who were technicians, would be taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Gombak District Police chief ACP Ali Ahmad said the large volume of diesel oil of up to 725,000 litres made the process of bringing out the bodies of the victims difficult.

He said up to 13 tanker lorries had to be used to pump out the excess diesel from the tank.

"The effort to pump out the diesel began at about 10 pm yesterday ... all the victims were found this afternoon, and the cause of the explosion is still being investigated," he told reporters at the location.

In the incident at about 4pm yesterday, all three victims were reported to be carrying out maintenance work at the tank before an explosion occurred, causing them to fall into the tank. — Bernama