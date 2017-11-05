Claim that we are selling out to China is stupid, says Najib (Update)

KUALA LUMPUR: The accusations that government is selling the country's sovereignty to China through various development projects as claimed by the opposition is pathetic, stupid and illogical, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

In a strongly worded speech, Najib said the people of Malaysia are not that stupid to fall for such lies orchestrated to discredit the ruling coalition.

"They (the opposition) threatened to change everything (when they win), saying that we have sold away our sovereignty. What sovereignty? 'Kepala bapak kau' (your father's head)!" he said.

"Sorry that I have to use such harsh language but it is illogical. Where is the loss of sovereignty? Do you think we are stupid? We are not stupid. You are," he told thousands of delegates at the opening of 64th MCA Annual General Assembly at Wisma MCA.

Also present were MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and other party central leadership.

Najib's remarks were aimed at several allegations raised by the opposition over China's investements in several mega projects in Malaysia, such as the Forest City in Johor and Malaysia – China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) in Pahang.

The opposition had in many occasions alleged that the government had slowly selling off Malaysia's land to China via major investments made by the global superpower.

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had recently alleged that MCKIP had been handed to foreigners as the contractors and workers were not from Malaysia.

Najib in his speech dismissed such notions, labelling such allegation as baseless and ignorant.

"I have not seen such pathetic (attempt) to lie to the people of Malaysia. That is our land and our sovereignty, anyone can go in.

"Don't lie. Don't play games with Malaysian people. I am angry as they are spreading lies and doing something so ridiculous, so pathetic," he said.

Najib also said he had heard many stories from the opposition regarding the Forest City development.

"That is all reclaimed land and not Johor's land. Of course we will sell it overseas, some locals and some overseas," he said.

"You are thinking that Malaysians are stupid and cannot think for themselves. We do not have to waste our time with this people.

"This country cannot be led by a 93-year-old man," he said, presumably referring to Mahathir, who is the former premier who had turned to oppose Najib.

Najib also took a jibe at Mahathir, stating that the former statesman was the source of all problem in the country.

He listed out several controversies that had been caused by Mahathir during his 22 years leading the country, such as the Ops Lalang and the constitutional crisis.

He said several opposition leaders, including DAP's Lim Kit Siang, had been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) under the Ops Lalang dragnet during Mahathir's era.

"Let me tell you how many people I have put under the ISA. Zero. I am the one that abolished the ISA. He (Mahathir) put more than 100 people inside during Ops Lalang.

"He then said it was the police's fault, that he had to listen to the police. Since when Mahathir listen to anyone? Every single deputy had problems with him as he was perfect," Najib said cynically.