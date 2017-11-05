Final send-off in boat as water is at knee height

Family members load the coffin onto the boat.

The boat with the coffin in it, will lead a procession towards the Berapit Chinese Cemetery.

Family members push the boat as the procession begins.

Relatives wade floodwaters to follow the cortege.

Some of the relatives carrying the flowers and offerings wade in floodwaters to pay their last respects to Lim.

BUTTERWORTH: A funeral went on here today despite rising floodwaters. The family of the deceased used a boat in the final send-off with the coffin, instead of a hearse.



After a downpour of 12 continuous hours from Saturday, the family of Lim Ah Gao, 89, who died of natural causes, resorted to using a boat to transfer the coffin at Kampung Telok, Sungai Dua here to a crematorium.

According to a relative, who declined to named, the family had initially panicked as the waters reached knee height.

"We could not shift the coffin with a hearse, so we needed to use a boat. We also arranged for a few trucks to send our relatives and friends to the place after hiring a boatman for the cortege," he told theSun.

Some of the relatives carrying the flowers and offerings wadded in floodwaters to pay their last respects to Lim during the funeral where they followed the procession led by the boat.

Lim would later be cremated later at the Berapit Chinese Cemetery.