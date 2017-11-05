Flood-hit SPM candidates must inform schools: Tajul Urus

SUNGAI PETANI: All flood-hit Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates in Kedah should inform their schools or the district education office (PPD) to enable assistance so that they can sit for the examination.

State Education, Transport and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Datuk Tajul Urus Mat Zain said the affected students would be given temporary accommodation in homestay or hotels near the schools.

"The Kampung Development and Security Committees (JKKK) must tell inform us about the SPM candidates affected by the floods.

"If there are students in other areas that are affected by the floods, they should immediately inform the school or the PPD so that they can be put up in school hostels," he told reporters after chairing a special flood action committee meeting at Tanjung Dawai, today.

Tajul Urus, who is also the Tanjung Dawai state assemblyman said the floods also affected Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bedong, a school in Merbok state constituency.

"I will pay a visit to the school tomorrow morning to check out flood situation over there."

More than 35 villages in Tanjung Dawai state constituency were affected by the foods and more than 10 relief centres were opened to accommodate the victims. — Bernama