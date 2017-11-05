Flooding reaches critical level, Guan Eng calls for military assistance (Video)

Posted on 5 November 2017 - 10:14am Last updated on 5 November 2017 - 12:21pm

GEORGE TOWN: Thousands of islanders and mainlanders woke up this morning to a situation where flooding has reached a critical level in the state with waters rising in 80% of the state.

A sombre looking Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng confirmed it with a pre-dawn message at 4am which went viral within minutes, that Penang is calling for the Royal Malaysian Army to be deployed.

The flood situation has been described as one of the worst ever.

"I have called Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for help; to bring in the army and I appeal to Penangites to continue to be patient. We will reach out to you eventually. We will ensure help ... just stay patient," said Lim.

He said that the situation worsened with water levels rising up to 3m (roof top) levels overnight in some localities.

And (some) flood relief centres have no power supply.

Majority of the 40 elected assemblypersons suffered a sleepless night as they inspected their constituencies to bring help and to calm down some residents who turned irate.

The army in a statement read that they began mobilising troops comprising six senior officers and 106 soldiers from the Sixth Brigade Division based on the island to residential areas worst affected.

The 509 Regiment's highly trained troops have also been deployed to conduct surveillance and to determine the extend of help to be given in areas which cannot be accessed because the roads are flooded.

They have mobilised assets of boats, jeeps and trucks.

Penang has yet to declare a state of emergency but it is looking glum with the meteorological department's forecast of heavy downpours throughout the day and the week ahead.

Here are the latest updates:

>> Flood relief centres opened up in all four districts in Penang.

>> Electricity supply cut off to eight localities on the island and mainland

>> Penang Water Authority (PBA) Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa has yet to confirm if water was released from the dams in Penang, but blamed the floods on the rainfall of 315mm yesterday was the highest in the state's history. It was higher than the 270mm recorded in September,

>> Public bus service provider, Rapid Penang has temporarily scrapped its service to all locations,

>> Flights have resumed as per normal at the Penang International Airport because there is a temporary break in the rainfall. Only three flights were diverted yesterday but several flights suffered some delay in their timings,

>> Unconfirmed reports of two drownings on the mainland. Penang police are trying to verify the information from the district police counterparts,

>> Landslides have occurred in Paya Terubong and Tanjung Bungah,

>> Roads have been cleared between Teluk Bahang and Balik Pulau but there congestions remained in most parts of the island with the worst been in George Town and Balik Pulau,

>> State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh revealed that for now the one – day royal visit of the Prince of Wales Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, is still on scheduled on the island but their programmes may be amended in view of the floods,

>> Several public programmes like a community run on the mainland has been differed

>> State executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin has blamed the meteorological department for issuing late warnings about the weather conditions, saying they need to don a better job to forewarn Malaysians.

>> Climate change is now real, said Nicholas Ho, an associate member of the non governmental organisation group – Penang Forum,

>> A Penang ferry was apparently damaged from the stronger than usual thunderstorms based on a social media posting

>> There are unconfirmed reports that Penang has suffered remnants from the effects of a typhoon called Damrey innudating Vietnam.

>> Parts of Kedah, expecially Sungai Petani are also reportedly flooded.

>> Parts of the North-South Expressway reportedly also flooded along the Sungai Petani to Baling and Gurun stretches.

>> Police and firemen are overwhelmed due to the extent of damages caused by the floods.

>> Internet services such as public free wifi are also reportedly down in parts of George Town

Below is a video of Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng speaking in after a pre-dawn visit to flood affected areas in Penang: