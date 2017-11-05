- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Floods force family to transport coffin using boat (Updated)
Posted on 5 November 2017 - 02:09pm
Last updated on 5 November 2017 - 09:31pm
Last updated on 5 November 2017 - 09:31pm
BUTTERWORTH: The funeral of one of the victims of the devastating floods was held today minus a hearse as the rising floodwaters forced the family to use a boat instead.
The family of Lim Ah Gao, 89, who died of natural causes, resorted to using a boat to transfer the coffin at Kampung Telok, Sungai Dua to a crematorium.\
According to a relative, who declined to be named, the family had initially panicked as the water reached knee-level.
“We could not shift the coffin with a regular car, so we needed to use a boat. We also arranged for a few trucks for sending our relatives and friends to the place after hiring a boatman for this purpose,” he said.
Some of the relatives, carrying flowers and offerings, waddled through floodwaters to pay their last respects to Lim during the funeral ceremony. They patiently followed the procession led by the boat.
Lim was cremated at the Berapit Chinese cemetery.