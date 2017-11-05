Heavy rain in Penang expected till late tonight: Met Dept

PETALING JAYA: The heavy rain in Penang and some of the northern states is expected to continue until late tonight, said the Meteorological Department.

However, the red-level alert issued by the department has been lowered to an orange-level as the low air pressure areas were weakening.

Department director-general Alui Bahari said the out-of-the-ordinary continuous heavy rain in Penang and parts of Kedah yesterday and today was caused by the presence of low air-pressure areas.

"These areas act as the focus of the winds together with high humidity and produces continuous heavy rain with strong winds. The low pressure areas started forming in the South China Sea since end of October and was moving across south of Thailand. It is now at the northern parts of Peninsular Malaysia," he said in a press statement issued today.

Due to this situation, the department issued a heavy rain warning with a yellow-level alert on Nov 1 for Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Perlis, Kedah and Penang.

"Continuous rainfall started from Nov 2 and 3 in Kelantan and Terengganu and moved on to Perlis, Kedah and Penang on Nov 4. Heavy rain until late night caused a red-level alert to be issued for Penang and Kedah," he added.

Cloudy weather with occasional rain is expected tomorrow in the northern states and the situation im low air pressure areas is expected to be resolved on Nov 7.