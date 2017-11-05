Heavy rains expected in northern states

PETALING JAYA: The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of bad weather hitting several states in Peninsular Malaysia including Penang, Perak, Perlis, and Kedah.

The warning issued about an hour ago cautions the public to be wary of heavy rains with strong winds in Penang, Perak, Perlis, and Kedah which is expected today.

While Kelantan and Terengganu is expected to experience continuous rainfall with strong winds today.

The warnings came in three categories, orange, yellow and red.

Yellow-level are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the population.

An orange-level weather warning implies that all recipients in the affected areas should prepare for the anticipated conditions.

The red-level severe weather warnings mean moving out of the danger zone.