Hypocritical DAP now embraces and cooperates with Dr Mahathir: Liow

KUALA LUMPUR: The DAP is a hypocritical party for willing to cooperate with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to topple the Barisan Nasional (BN) government to satisfy its political agenda, according to MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Liow said that for decades, DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang and other party leaders have condemned, attacked and criticised Dr Mahathir, even calling him unsavoury names such as dictator, ghost and pharaoh, accused him of destroying the country's democracy and judiciary systems, as well as being involved in various mega scandals.

"Previously Mahathir was condemned by the DAP, however, today DAP not only embraced and supported Tun Mahathir, but wants Mahathir to become prime minister again. This is DAP's hypocrisy. This shows that DAP is a party with no dignity, no principle and insincere," he said when addressing the MCA 64th Annual General Assembly at Wisma MCA here today.

The annual assembly was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Liow also drew the delegates' attention to Dr Mahathir's report card during his 22 year rule, and said Kit Siang had forgotten about the former prime minister's past actions.

He noted among Dr Mahathir's "legacy" that had burdened the people were toll charges, MAS' huge losses, Perwaja, Forex, lopsided concession agreements, and privatisation to cronies, as well as nepotism practice.

"In this case, Lim Kit Siang is adopting a leader who has failed and whom he accused of mega scandal, cronyism, nepotism and draconian rule," he said.

"Today, Lim Kit Siang is old, and he has forgotten all that, so he has made a U-turn. This is DAP, consistently inconsistent," he stated. — Bernama