Islamic country will not be formed through militancy: Sultan Nazrin

KUALA KANGSAR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, said an Islamic country would not be formed through militant activities such as inflicting cruelty, committing bombings, killings, kidnappings, and injuring innocent people.

He said an Islamic country also would not be formed by attaching the Islamic word into the name of the country, or by inserting Islamic elements into the country's legal system and constitution.

"The desire for a fair and equitable rule has led to the establishment of various militant movements worldwide which aim to set up Daulah Islamiah or the Islamic state."

Sultan Nazrin said this at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the ruler's 61st birthday celebration, at Istana Iskandariah in Bukit Chandan, here, today.

Also gracing the occasion were Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim; Raja Muda Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; and Raja Di-Hilir Perak, Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah.

Sultan Nazrin said an Islamic country could be created if the country was governed by a government that was able to practise the good while rejecting the bad.

"An Islamic country will also emerge when the government and leaders embrace the noble traits of the Prophet who had the spirit of serving, sacrificing, refusing to be given any privilege and never putting himself more noble than others," he said.

Sultan Nazrin said the collapse of a country, meanwhile, could be due to negligence of the ruling government to fulfil the people's needs and the failure to steer towards practising the good and rejecting the bad.

He said Islam emphasised that the government must rely on the law and the leaders must not be privileged to be above the law.

"Leaders who embrace the Islamic spirit would govern based on truth and justice," Sultan Nazrin said.

He said the leaders must have good manners and praiseworthy character and be wise in managing and leading the government.

"The people's well-being depends on the leaders' image and behaviour. The way the leaders use their power entrusted to them will have an effect on the people's conduct," he said.

Sultan Nazrin also called on the young generation to understand the history of the country's formation so that the 60 years of independence would continue to be guided to the right path. — Bernama