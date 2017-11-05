Kedah moves over 1,000 to flood relief centres

ALOR SETAR: Kedah evacuated 1,025 people to 21 relief centres by this afternoon after floods hit several areas of the state following heavy rain since yesterday evening.

State director of civil defence Lt Col (PA) Mohd Zul Khairi Shamsuddin said the evacuees were from the Kuala Muda, Yan and Kulim districts.

Ten relief centres were opened in Kuala Muda, at the surau of Kampung Bongkok (housing 60 evacuees), hall of Kampung Tengah Padang (eight), hall of Teang Wam Kowang (23), surau of Kampung Padang Tok Sorak (72), hall of Kampung Bukit Belah Batu Dua (19), hall of Taman Bedong Jaya (80), surau of Taman Malinja (20), Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Gedong (33), hall of Kampung Segantang Garam (15) and Kampung Kilang Makau (19).

Four centres were opened in Yan, at the Kemas kindergarten in Kampung Perigi (16), surau of Kampung Teroi Bukit (72), surau of Kampung Lubok Boi (24) and surau of Kampung Kepala Bukit (46).

Kulim district saw the setting up of seven relief centres, at the hall of Masjid Sungai Seluang (147), hall of Taman Saga (36), Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Selasih (197), the Al-Muqtadin Hall (63) surau of Taman Kancil (40), Kampung Naga Lilit (two) and hall of Masjid Sungai Limau (33).

Mohd Zul Khairi said three more relief centres had been opened but the number of evacuees had yet to be ascertained. These were the halls in Kampung Sungai Pasir and Kampung Lebai Ali in Kuala Muda and the Al-Haq surau in Kulim.

"The number of evacuees is expected to rise as rain continues to fall and the levels of rivers are rising," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kuala Muda Police chief ASP Saifi Abdul Hamid said in a statement that the stretch of the North-South Expressway at Km93.3 in the Kuala Muda district, which had been flooded, was reopened to traffic at 10.15am. — Bernama