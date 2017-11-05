Kit Siang must clarify Pakatan's stand on 'Bugis pirate' issue: Salleh Keruak

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP leader Lim Kit Siang has been urged to clarify Pakatan Harapan's stand over the remarks by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the Bugis community at a recent opposition gathering.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak (pix) said since Dr Mahathir was the Pakatan chairman, keeping silent was not an option as the people needed to know Kit Siang's stand on this matter.

"Kit Siang's silence can be construed as being in agreement with Mahathir that the Bugis race are pirates and there are more than one Ruler who is of Bugis descent," he said in his blog posting.

The minister said while Barisan Nasional had condemned Dr Mahathir's statement that insulted the Bugis race, Pakatan Harapan's stand appeared to be unclear.

''Therefore Kit Siang must come out and clarify Pakatan's stand,'' Salleh said.

Several groups representing the Bugis community in Malaysia had demanded that Dr Mahathir made an open apology over his Oct 14 remarks at the opposition gathering in Petaling Jaya.

It was reported that the Selangor Council of the Royal Court had suggested that an investigation or legal action under the Seditious Act 1948 or any other relevant law be taken against Dr Mahathir. — Bernama