Langat 2 water treatment plant to be ready by 2019

BANGI: The Langat 2 water treatment plant is expected to be completed as scheduled in December 2019.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Ir Zaini Ujang said the plant is already 90% complete now and will be able to supply water by the first quarter of next year.

He said this will enable water supply for one million households in the Langat catchment area.

"The plant is now 90% completed. By next year we will be able to get the water supply.

"Next year will be the first module. Once fully completed the Langat 2 water treatment plant will be able to supply 25% of water supply," he told reporters after launching the Friends of Langat River programme here.

In August, Minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili had reportedly said the construction of the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant was 62% ready and expected to be fully completed as scheduled.

He said the project comprised 19 packages, involving Hulu Langat, Cheras, Sungai Besi, Bukit Jalil, Petaling, Bandar Kinrara, Bukit Dengkil, Ampang as well as Keramat AU3 in Selangor.

"Langat 2 water treatment plant was built due to high demand, increase in population and rapid growth in the Klang Valley, besides the expected increase of three per cent annually in water supply, as well as the need to increase the capacity of treated water supply to avoid a water crisis by 2020," he told reporters.

Meanwhile on the Langat River programme in collaboration with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Zaini said for the first phase of clean water supply is only limited to Hulu Langat residents.

He added that once the new pipeline has been completed the water supply will be sent to Klang Valley.

"This is part of NBOS programme to ensure that there is community participation to keep the river clean.

"The river treatment initiative has started to clean the river before it flows into the Langat River," Zaini said.