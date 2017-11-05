Mada tells PBAPP to stay calm on alleged water shortage

ALOR STAR: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) have been urged to stay calm in connection with the alleged shrinking of the Ulu Muda dam due to logging activities.

Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) chairman Datuk Othman Aziz (pix) said although the logging activities had affected water supply to a certain extent, it had not resulted in Penang's water shortage.

"As the body that monitors the main dams in Kedah, Mada is still capable of addressing the matter.

"The Muda and Pedu dams contain water for irrigation to our padi fields, with excess water entering Sungai Muda and sent to southern Kedah and Penang," he told reporters after the post-Budget 2018 briefing here today.

Othman was commenting on a statement by PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa on the dams which supplied water to Penang, Kedah and Perlis that were gradually shrinking as much as 87.3%.

Earlier, Othman, who is also Deputy Finance Minister, gave a post-budget briefing to 495 heads of farmer units under 27 Mada offices, focusing on allocations for agriculture and the agro-based industry. — Bernama