Malaysian sponsored field hospital to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to start operating Dec 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian sponsored field hospital to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh will start operating by Dec 1 at the latest, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

He said so far the initial location of the hospital construction is about 10 to 15 minutes in distance from the nearest refugee camp but the actual location would be determined by the monitoring team that would be departing on Tuesday.

"It's in Chittagong but closer to Cox Bazar and at the moment I was told 10 to 15 minutes from the refugee camp but the actual location will be determined by the recce team. After that we will announce the actual placement in terms of specific.

"We have the forward team to look at it in more detail, there may be some specific adjustments that we will make, because we want to prioritise on hygiene and I have leave it to our experts to make a decision, this is not a matter of policy, this is operational," he told a media conference here today.

He was met after launching the field hospital building and operating mission to help the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and monitoring the dry-run of the hospital operation at the Tunku Mizan Zainal Abidin Military Hospital here. — Bernama