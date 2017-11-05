Mother and baby trapped in car for over 3 hours in Penang floods

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A mother and her six-month-old baby went through a harrowing experience when they were stuck for three hours in flood-hit roads.

Anikala Rajeshwaran, 34, from Taman Alma was on her way from the Penang Airport back home to the mainland after sending off her husband.

"I was hungry, tired and my car was low on fuel. Trying to avoid the flooded roads, I found myself trapped in the car for more than three hours.

"I was scared. There was water all around me and I feared for my life. I had to go to the airport to drop my husband about 7.45am who was on a work-related trip to Japan. It was a really a bad experience for me.

"I did not have an alternative plan. I had no choice but to go back to my house and my 62-year-old mother was alone in our house without any communication," she told theSun.

She said the rain began just before midnight and continued for more than 10 hours.

"I have never come across such a situation. A few months ago, we experienced heavy rain but this was one of the worst. My mother and I were terrified," said Anikala, adding that the water level began rising incredibly fast.

Another resident, who only wished to be known as Mira from Permatang Pauh, considered today's downpour as one of the worst she had experienced.

"Throughout the night, the wind was so strong that I was afraid it would rip off the roofs. I was praying very hard for our safety," she said. Mira said she also urged her children not to go to work the next day.