Najib denies paying RM90m to PAS

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has today openly denied an accusation by whistleblower portal Sarawak Report that he had paid RM90 million to PAS.

In what seemed to be his first counter reaction against the allegation, Najib, who is also the Umno president, said that the matter was played-up by certain parties to smear the image of the government.

"I did not give the money to PAS, and that is why PAS has sued Sarawak Report. We will wait for the decision. Clare (Rewcastle-Brown) is now 'gelabah' (uneasy)," he said.

"I cannot comment (more) as it (the case) is in court. This is all rubbish but was made to give us the bad image," Najib said in his speech at the party's Social Media Convention at Putra World Trade Centre.

Sarawak Report in one of its articles had alleged that PAS had received the RM90 million from Najib, an accusation which has been denied by the Islamist party.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in April filed a defamation suit against Sarawak Report's Rewcastle-Brown, the Sarawak Report editor and founder, for alleging that he had received money from the government.

Najib mentioned the Sarawak Report's allegation as an example of the cyberattacks launched by certain parties to sway public opinion against the government.

In responding to another allegation over his recent visit to the US, Najib dismissed rumours that he had brought "buckets of money" to his meeting with President Donald Trump.

"I went to the US to show to Trump that we do not come to seek donation. We came there as a successful nation.

"Other countries went there to ask for loans, but we told Trump that we are a successful country. This is due to the struggle of Umno all this time," he said.