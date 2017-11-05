Najib's sunday morning visit brings cheer to Kerinchi residents

KUALA LUMPUR: The atmosphere at the Kerinchi People's Housing Project (PPR) area in Lembah Pantai on a Sunday morning was enlivened with the visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak there.

Najib who arrived at 10.45am, toured the pasar tani or farmers' market nearby where he shook hands and exchanged greetings with the traders, and also enquired about the prices of items like chicken, fish and vegetables.

Najib then joined some residents for breakfast at Kedai Pak Ayop Tip Top eatery which serves traditional staples like nasi lemak and various types of kuih.

The prime minister chose to enjoy nasi lemak and kuih putu piring, besides teh tarik kurang manis.

After that, Najib who spent about 40 minutes in the area, told reporters that he felt great being with the local community during the visit, more so knowing better about the problems they faced.

"I wish to state that they are happy with the 2018 Budget that is all-encompassing and inclusive … this is proof that what we announced in the people-friendly budget have touched the hearts of the people right down to the grassroots.

"They want someone who can serve them, so they need to choose a representative who can serve them," he said.

According to Najib, some needs in the PPR area would be met including projects to build affordable homes for the people in the future.

He said the Barisan Nasional government would continue to do the best for the country's development towards achieving the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) plan with the thrust on the people's wellbeing and welfare.

Also present during Najib's visit to the area was Lembah Pantai UMNO division chief, Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Zainal Abidin. — Bernama