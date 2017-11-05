Nepalese worker goes missing from fish farm after thunderstorm

NIBONG TEBAL: A Nepalese worker has gone missing after a thunderstorm damaged the fish farm where he works, at Bukit Tambun, off Pulau Aman here yesterday.

The worker known as Raju was missing, when the owner of the farm went to visit him at 7am this morning.

Lee Soon Chye @ Heah Soon Chye, the owner of the farm also wanted to assess the damage to his farm following heavy thnderstorms and rain.

South Seberang Perai district police chief Supt Abdul Shafee Abdul Ahmad confirmed the incident and said the shack of the fish farm had been destroyed and Lee could not find the victim.

"We have launched a search and rescue operation for the victim, with assistance from the Penang Maritime," he told reporters.

Earlier, a Bangladeshi national was found dead after a tree crashed onto the roof of his makeshift home in Butterworth.

Meanwhile, power supply is yet to be restored in many parts of the state, due to the huge number of trees which were uprooted during the initial thunderstorm.

A person interviewed by theSun said, her friend's flight was diverted from Penang yesterday evening due to the weather, and she only reached the Penang International Airport several hours later around 1.30am, by which time she could not find a ride home.

Many taxi and ride sharing service providers declined to come to the airport due to rising waters in Bayan Lepas.

She was stuck at the airport for another seven hours and only reached home safely when the waters subsided around 7am.