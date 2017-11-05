PAS machinery to help flood victims in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: PAS will mobilise its party machinery comprising the Khidmat Malaysia group and Amal Unit members to assist flood victims in Penang.

Its deputy president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said all parties should set aside their sentiments and focus on helping and saving the flood victims.

"PAS records its sympathy for the Penang government over the flood disaster that hit the state. This is a humanitarian disaster that can hit anyone and anywhere.

"Hopefully, all those affected will be patient and make safety their priority. We surrender to Allah and pray for divine intervention," he said in a statement today.

Almost all parts of Penang were hit by flash floods at 0.2 metre to one metre deep while tens of trees were uprooted during heavy rain and strong winds from around 2pm yesterday until about 5am today.

The resultant high water level in the rivers coupled with the high tide caused swift water outflow, flooding the surrounding areas.

Among the areas reported to be affected in George Town were Kampung Masjid, Jalan P. Ramlee, Sungai Pinang, Jalan Kebun Lama, Lebuh Carnavon, Jalan Anson, Halaman Bukit Gambir, Bayan Baru, Bayan Lepas, Batu Ferringhi and Balik Pulau.

In Seberang Perai on the mainland, the affected areas include Bertam, Pongsu Seribu, Penaga Dua, Butterworth and Seberang Jaya. — Bernama