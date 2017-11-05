Penang floods claim four lives, one reported missing - Latest (Video)

Georgetown inundated with flooding.

A ferry that was anchored, appears to who been knocked off onto the deck following heavy wind.

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang floods have claimed four lives and another person has been reported as missing today. Close to 2,000 people are relocated to flood relief centres in the five districts of the state.

Three senior citizens who have died in the floods have been identified as Chew Eng Lean, 78, Amanullah Shabib Kalandir, 75, and Lau Guek Jee, 64. A Bukit Tambun resident is reported missing.

North east district police head Asst Comm Anuar Omar confirmed the deaths.

A Bangladeshi man was killed while a friend of his is missing after a tree fell on their rented house in Kampung Perlis in Butterworth last night.

Residents in Balik Pulau have no access out of the district, as both roads have been affected by floods and landslides. Many key artery roads in George Town remained impassable due to floods and congestion.

Flights at the Penang International Airport remained on schedule with several short delays but there are no major disruptions for now. Malaysian Airport Authorities (MAB) senior manager Ramzi Ahmad said that the situation is dependent on the effects from the rough climate

The Penang Hill funicular rail service was suspended due to a landslide.

Ride-sharing service provider Uber has issued a statement, urging their drivers to be careful while out providing transport and that they have scrapped the additional fees for trip cancellation or delays

Meanwhile, over 100 troops have been deployed throughout the state to assist the police, firemen, civil defence corps, volunteers and medical authorities in helping the victims. The local authorities have recalled all of their personnel to work although it is the weekend now.