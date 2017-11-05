Penang Hospital functions as usual despite floods

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hospital continues to function as usual despite being hit by floods in one portion.

Penang director of health Datuk Dr M. Sukumar said 104 patients and several newborn babies were moved to flood-free wards and all patients continued to receive their treatment.

"The flood-affected areas included the Transport Unit on the ground floor of Blocks C and D, four patient wards and the neo-natal intensive care ward. An evacuation order was issued and the movement of people was carried out between 2.30am and 5.30am.

"Vehicles were also moved to safe areas," he said in a statement today.

Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Penang since yesterday, causing unprecedented floods in several areas that have resulted in three deaths and the evacuation of over 2,000 people.

The military has been mobilised in the state following an appeal for federal assistance from Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng who telephoned Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at about 3.30am.

Dr Sukumar said the hospital in-patient and out-patient services, as well as the ambulance service, were operating as usual.

He advised the people against spreading false information on the floods at the hospital, saying nothing should be done to panic the next-of-kin of patients.

"All inconvenience experienced is deeply regretted," he said.

Almost the whole of Penang was struck by floods, with the floodwaters rising to between 0.2 and one metre in several areas, following strong winds and heavy rain since 2pm yesterday that uprooted trees as well.

It is feared that the situation may only worsen as the weatherman has forecast more rain for the state over the next day or two. — Bernama