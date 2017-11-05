Penang residents experienced worst flash floods

KEPALA BATAS: Bertam residents who experienced flash floods following more than 15 hours of rain since yesterday evening described the incident as the worst disaster in more than 20 years.

The residents also claimed that the water rose rapidly to the extent that they were not able to salvage their electrical items and household goods.

Flood victim, Rozazizi Saad, 55, said his house was inundated by water by 7pm following continuous heavy rain since 2pm.

"I feel that this is the worst flash flood since staying in Taman Bertam Indah for more than 20 years. Previously, following continuous heavy rain only the garage area was inundated by water.

"However, for the floods this time, the water rose rapidly until we were not able to salvage anything ... everything was damaged," he said when met at the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah (SMK) Bertam Indah here today.

Rozazizi, an airline engineer, recalling the incident, said he was at home with his wife and 16-year-old son.

"We managed to escape to a higher ground for fear of the rising flood water and were transferred to a temporary evacuation centre," he added.

For Azim Ahmad, 30, he said that he expected the floods to recede within two days as the sea still experienced high tides following gloomy weather and occasional rain.

"As far as I remember, I had only experienced floods like this when I was in primary school, and even then, it is worse this time as many houses that have never faced floods have also been inundated," he said.

Another flood victim, Ramlah Awang, said she was among residents of Kampung Teluk, Perai, near here, whose houses had been inundated by flood waters and were placed in a temporary relief centre in Taman Siakap, Seberang Jaya.

The 45-year-old housewife said rain in the village began to fall since 2.30pm yesterday, but they only experienced flooding following heavy rain during Maghrib prayers.

"Following heavy rain around 7pm, flood water quickly inundated our house, destroying everything inside. This is the worst flood we have ever experienced," she said.

The flash floods have affected a large portion of Penang, with areas inundated with flood water reaching up to 1m and trees uprooted following incessant heavy rain and strong winds since 2pm.

All the districts in the state experienced flash floods following continuous heavy rain that coincided with the increase in river water levels and high tides at sea. — Bernama