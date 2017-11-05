Perak state govt will defend Royal Institution integrity: Zambry

KUALA KANGSAR: The Perak state government will defend the honour and the sovereignty of the Royal Institution and the Malay rulers in the country, despite attempts to undermine its integrity.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the state administration would defend the sovereignty of the Perak Darul Ridzuan administration led by the Sultan, in accordance with the principle of 'Negeri Bersultan, Rakyat Beraja'.

He said the ridicules made against the Royal Institution were extreme attempts to abolish the institution from being part of the administrative structure.

Zambry said this in his speech in conjunction with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah's 61st birthday celebration at the Istana Iskandariah here, today.

He also said that over the past five years, various development had been achieved in the state, in tandem with its 4.1% growth rate for 2016.

Among the achievements, he said were the development of 40,000 units of affordable housing through the government and private sector, job opportunities via Amanjaya Career Centre (PeKA) employment drive, and a scholarship programme that helped children from lower-income groups to pursue higher education.

"In the history of the Perak state administration, this is the first time that 15 out of 20 state agencies have been awarded five stars recognition, the highest level of administrative efficiency in the civil service."

To ensure the principle of inclusiveness was carried out efficiently, he said the State Youth Council and the Student Consultative Council provided platforms for young people to share ideas to empower the state.

"There was also the Pangkor Dialogue 2017, held on Sept 11-12, where scientists and experts gathered under the partnership between the Institut Darul Ridzuan (IDR) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as one of the forums to discuss the world's sustainable development agenda," he added. — Bernama