Three men charged with involvement in militant activities

KOTA BARU: A student, a former soldier and a labourer were charged in the sessions court here today with involvement in militant activities.

However, no plea was recorded from the men – Muhammad Hafizi Mat Jusoh, 19, Ahmad Azmi Ahmad Rosli, 25, and Mahadi Ibrahim, 34 – after the charges were read out to them before judge Ahmad Bazli Bahruddin.

Muhammad Hafizi, who is sitting for the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination tomorrow, faces five charges.

On the first count, he was alleged to have knowingly provided training through a WhatsApp chat group 'The Rise of Jundullah" on making explosives between 9.07pm and 10.28pm on Sept 23 this year.

The charge, under Section 130F(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years, and shall also be liable to fine, if found guilty.

On the second and third count, Muhammad Hafizi was charged with possession of items related with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group on his Instagram account using the name "al_akh_fillah", as well as images, videos and documents related with the IS terrorist group in his handphone at Restoran K&K, Lot 2869, Jalan Tok Janggut, Kampung Kelubi, Pasir Puteh, at 4.30pm last Oct 10.

Both the charges were made under section 130JB (1)(b) of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment for up to seven years, or fine, and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the items concerned.

On the fourth count, he was charged under Section 130FB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, with attending terrorist training at a vacant site between 3.30pm and 4pm in Gong Kulim, Pasir Puteh, last Oct 10.

He faces an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, if found guilty.

On the fifth count, made under Section 8 of the firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Muhammad Hafizi pleaded guilty with possession of two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), at No 1919, Kampung Merkang, Pasir Puteh, at 6.05pm last Oct 10.

The law provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and six strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor, who prosecuted, requested for Muhammad Hafizi's probation report prior to sentencing.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Azmi was charged with receiving training and instruction through a WhatsApp chat group with the name "The Rise of Jundullah" on making explosives from Muhammad Hafizi and was prepared to engage in the commission of a terrorist act in Kota Baru between 9.07pm and 10.28pm, last Sept 23.

The charge, under Section 130FA(a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years and fine, if found guilty.

On the second count, the labourer, who was a member of a group known as "Gagak Hitam", was charged with attending terrorist training at a vacant site in Gong Kulim, Pasir Puteh, between 3.30pm and 4pm last Oct 10.

On the third count, he was charged with possession of terrorism-related items, comprising 20 images, three videos and 16 documents, on a handphone at Restoran K&K, Lot 2869, Jalan Tok Janggut, Kampung Kelubi, Pasir Puteh, at 4.30pm, last Oct 10.

Mahadi, who is a former soldier, was charged with receiving training from Muhammad Hafizi on making explosives through the WhatsApp group, "The Rise of Jundullah".

The widower with four children who had been sentenced to six months imprisonment by the military court for involvement in a secret society, is also charged with attending terrorist training for the commission of a terrorist act at a vacant site in Gong Kulim, Pasir Puteh, between 3.30pm and 4pm, last Oct 10.

Muhammad Fadzlan, who prosecuted, did not offer bail as the cases came under the Special Offences (Security Measures) Act 2012.

The court set Dec 6 for mention. — Bernama