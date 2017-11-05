Umno Welfare Bureau sends volunteers to Penang

PARIT BUNTAR: The Umno Welfare Bureau will send a team of volunteers to find out the urgent needs of the flood victims in Penang.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the bureau would have discussions with the Penang Umno welfare bureau and Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairman who were responsible for helping the flood victims.

"We will go quickly to Penang to survey and discuss on the types of aid needed there," he told reporters after an Umno Help The People 2.0 programme in Kampung Nelayan Bagan Tiang, near here today.

He said floods also affected the Hulu Perak area, especially in Lenggong since last night until this morning.

"The flood situation this time is extraordinary because of the high quantity of water which flows at high speed after the heavy rain," he said.

In this regard, he urged the people of Lenggong to be patient and to evacuate when ordered to do so to enable aid to be channeled to them.

On the programme today, Shamsul Anuar said the welfare bureau gave 1,000 packets of food and 1,000 school bags to three schools in Bagan Tiang, Tanjung Piandang and Kuala Kurau, and opened bank accounts for Year One pupils. — Bernama