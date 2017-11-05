Zahid instructs NSC to mobilise agencies to assist penang flood victims

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said he has directed the Director-General of the National Security Council (NSC) to coordinate with the police and the military to assist flood victims in Penang.

He told reporters that he had received a call from Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng at 3.34am to inform about the flood situation at the island, before directing the NSC to mobilise the agencies.

"As of 8.30am this morning they have already mobilised the units involved to assist the flood victims," he told reporters just before he departing from the Ekspresi Negaraku programme here.

Ahmad Zahid arrived in Sarawak last night and is scheduled to attend another event at the Sarawak Police Headquaters here before ending his visit to the state. — Bernama