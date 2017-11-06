EDARAN Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) has kicked-off a unique campaign this month, offering customers who purchase a Nissan the chance to win a “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”-themed holiday trip to Croatia.

Themed “The Journey Continues with Nissan”, Nissan is the official automotive partner with The Walt Disney Company Malaysia, for its highly-anticipated film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”. In the lead up to the film’s Malaysia opening on Dec 14, ETCM will have an exciting promotional campaign featuring Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies from its best-selling models.

“This campaign is a platform for ETCM and Nissan to deliver the excitement of both Star Wars and Nissan Intelligent Mobility to local fans. It gets even more exciting as customers have the opportunity to win money can’t buy Star Wars: The Last Jedi- themed holiday trip to Croatia, exclusive Star Wars-themed duffle bag, as well as Star Wars: The Last Jedi special screening and movie passes, on top of this month’s amazing promotions for Nissan models.

“Star Wars is probably the only movie franchise that transcends three generations of fans for the last 40 years. The same can also be said of Nissan and Tan Chong where we have been providing mobility solutions to generations of customers. This campaign is an excellent way of showing our appreciation to our customers as it brings back wonderful memories. In my case, my dad brought me to watch Star Wars in a Datsun and now, I'm bringing my kids to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi in a Nissan! I hope many of our customers can also enjoy this fulfilling experience;” said ETCM sales and marketing director, Christopher Tan.

The company added that ETCM will be launching this campaign with unique Star Wars-themed vehicles at the Malaysia Autoshow 2017 organised by Malaysian Automotive Institute (MAI) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Serdang from Nov 9 till Nov 12, followed by a series of exciting TV and radio commercials, and also digital programmes, roadshows and test drive events.

During the campaign period, rebates and savings of up to RM6,500 for selected Nissan models, plus the continuation of RM1 promotion for premium accessory package* and rebates of up to RM4,500* are offered. Members of the public are invited to visit Nissan showrooms and roadshows to experience the Star Wars: The Last Jedi-themed excitement and the great Nissan deals on offer.

Dates and venues of ETCM test drive carnival and roadshows are as follows:

Test drive carnival

Nov 11-12: ETCM Kuching.

Nov 17- 18: ETCM Bintulu and Aeon Kota Baru.

Nov 18-19: ETCM Petaling Jaya, ETCM Johor Jaya, ETCM Semabok, ETCM Ipoh, ETCM Penang, Weld Quay and ETCM Kota Kinabalu.

Roadshow

Nov 2-5: Central Square, Sungai Petani.

Nov 9-12: Malaysia Autoshow, MAEPS Serdang.

Nov 13-19: AEON Kota Baru.

Nov 14-19: AEON Cheras Selatan, Balakong and AEON Dato Onn, Johor Baru.

Nov 16-19: Sunway Carnival Mall, Penang.

Nov 24-26: Karamunsing, Kota Kinabalu and The Spring, Kuching.