120 SPM candidates ferried by trucks to their examination hall (Video)

BUTTERWORTH: About 120 students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination in SMK Datuk Haji Ahmad Said had to be ferried by trucks to their examination hall after floods hit waist level near Jalan Sungai Dua here.

This is despite the students staying overnight at the school's mosque located about 300 metres from their examination hall.

Syamim Najmi Haslan,17 said the school principal had contacted him on Sunday and asked him to stay at the school mosque so he could sit for his SPM without any delay.

"It was quite hard for me, I've lost most of my essentials. All I got left was my school uniform.

"Luckily, there are some of my friends who stayed in the surau as well, they've helped in preparing my last-minute notes," Syamim said when met at the school.

Teacher Mohd Azhar Bin Ahmad, 51, said about 50 male and 30 female students stayed in the school since Sunday.

"The boys are centred in the surau, while the girls stayed at the block A classrooms.There are about 70 of them who stayed here.

"This school have about 120 students, and we could not detect the rest. I hope those who did not stay at the school can make it on time for their examination," Azhar said.

The order for SPM paper on Monday is Bahasa Melayu 1, followed by Visual Arts Education and Bahasa Melayu 2.

The SPM exams this year starts on Monday and ends on Dec 4.

On Sunday, Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said the SPM and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examinations would not be cancelled or postponed despite the flood situation in Penang and Kedah.

Kamalanathan emphasised that the safety of students remains a priority and that issued official instructions should be adhered to at all times.

A total of 23,114 SPM candidates will sit for it at 159 centres in Penang, while 34,672 candidates will sit for the examination at 261 centres in Kedah.

A total of 443,883 registered candidates at 3,363 exam centres throughout the country.

The Malaysian Examinations Syndicate (MES) Public Relations officer Khawari Idris said candidates who are unable to get to their designated examination centres, should head any centre nearest to them and report to its chief observer to sit for their examination papers for that day.

In case of emergency, candidates can contact the MES mobile room, open from 7am to 5pm daily at 03-6126 1668/1600 (general line); or 03-6126 1650/1651/1653/1661/1662.

The rain which lashed Penang overnight on Saturday is on record to be the highest – 45 mm more than the previous record of 270mm recorded on Sept 15, this year.

Police confirmed that seven dead and over 3,000 has been evacuated after a storm triggered serious flooding on Nov 5

in Penang.

