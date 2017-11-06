33% of children in M'sia vulnerable to cyber bullying

KUALA LUMPUR: As high as 33% of children in Malaysia are left vulnerable to cyber bullying, the Dewan Rakyat were told today.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jailani Johari (pix) said on 27% of parents played their role in educating their children on cyber bullying.

He said parents must play an active role by getting themselves familiar with the latest technology to overcome the cases of bullying on the web.

"We know that due to the advance made in the field of ICT (information and communications technology), children have been exposed to technology at an early age," he said.

"There is a wide technological gap between parents and their children. We as the parents must play our role to help.

"Some of the children that are facing cyber bullying need guidance. Thus, parents must be exposed with the knowledge," he said during the question and answer session.

He was responding to an additional question from Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS - Kota Baru) who asked on the role of the ministry in educating the public on the effects of cyber bullying.

Meanhwhile, Jailani said the fact-checking website launched by the ministry last March, sebenarnya.my, had managed to attract 12.75 million hits as of last month.

He said the portal was launched with the aim to promote culture of fact-checking before disseminating unverified news online.

He added the ministry had also developed an application to allow the public to report any viral news for verification with the portal.