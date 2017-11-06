Brace for more bad weather, DPM tells northerners

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Residents in Penang, Perak and Kedah are bracing themselves for another round of hostile weather following a severe weather warning forecast issued by the meterological department today.

Millions living in Penang, Kedah and Perak have begun to stay indoors following warnings of severe weather and the report has also caught the attention of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who has urged the residents to take precautions.

When visiting flood victims here together with Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, Ahmad Zahid urged the public to heed warnings from the weather authorities in view of the spate of rough weather in the region.

The meteorological department has issued a statement stating that thunderstorms and heavy rains with strong winds are expected in Perlis, Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Kota Setar, Tan, Pendang, Kuala Muda, KUlim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah.

Other areas under the watch zone were Penang and Kerian, Larut Matang, Selama and Manjung in Perak.

Such weather patterns are expected to persist until Tuesday.

Ahmad Zahid said that based on the report made available to him, a second wave could be hitting Perlis, Kedah, Penang and northern Perak later Monday.

"People should prepare for the eventualities of heavy downpours."

Based on the meteorology assessment, Ahmad Zahid said that the rough weather will affect several states from November until February, next year, in what is typically defined as the moonsoon weather where it is usually prone to heavy rains and floods.

"We expect it to shift to the east coast, affecting Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor soon," Ahmad Zahid said.

He also said that the Federal goverment and Penang state government have cast aside their political differences to work together to overcome the devastation caused by the floods here.

In another development, Minister in the Prime Minister Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim revealed that there are close to 7,500 people staying in 61 flood relief centers in Penang and Kedah yesterday although the waters were slowly receding.

The issue is the rainfall may continue to persist for awhile, Shahidan said.

The federal agencies will provide the assistance to those affected, he said.

Altogether, 2,348 civilian personnel from various federal agencies are involved in the flood relief work now, and they are assisted by 2,348 from non governmental organisations.

Shahidan called on the public to now heed the warnings issued by the weather authorities, adding that Penang should erect a big display screen to inform people of the change in weather patterns, especially in strategic public areas.