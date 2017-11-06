Bursa Malaysia ends mixed

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today, amid mild buying interest.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finished 1.36 points higher at 1,742.29 compared with Friday's close of 1,740.93. The index opened 2.32 points better at 1,743.25.

Market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 451 to 429 with 383 counters unchanged, 551 untraded and 29 others were suspended.

Volume increased to 3.0 billion shares, worth RM2.08 billion, from Friday's 2.80 billion shares,valued at RM1.97 billion.

Maybank gained one sen to RM9.25, Public Bank added two sen to RM20.48, Petronas Chemicals rose eight sen to RM7.37, Sime Darby and CIMB were flat at RM9.08 and RM6.21, respectively, while TNB declined eight sen to RM14.82.

Gainers, Hengyuan and Petron both surged 59 sen and 30 sen each to RM8.98 and RM11.96, respectively, as oil prices surged to its highest level since July 2015 on supply tightening measures following anti-corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia.

Brent futures rose to US$62.90 per barrel.

Among actives, Diversified Solutions rose two sen to 9.5 sen, Ekovest edged up half-a-sen to 98.5 sen, PUC and EA Holdings were flat 19.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively, while Trive Property eased 1.5 sen to 10 sen and UMW Oil & Gas fell one sen to 33 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 21.65 points to 12,584.81, the FBMT100 Index was 22.01 points higher at 12,219.49 and the FBM 70 expanded 73.9 points to 15,552.36.

The FBM Emas Syariah Index went up 25.52 points to 13,052.8 and the FBM Ace fell 20.83 points to 6,836.44.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 4.97 points better at 16,288.41, the Industrial Index edged down 0.62 of-a-point to 3,176.99 while the Plantation Index improved 77.92 points higher to 8,068.87.

The Main Market volume stood at 1.69 billion units, worth RM1.90 billion, compared with Friday's 1.69 billion units valued at RM1.79 billion.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 1.08 billion shares worth RM148.60 million from 927.9 million shares valued at RM166.6 million, registered on Friday.

Warrants volume rose to 207.0 million units, worth RM29.68 million, from last week's 171.57 million units worth RM17.20 million.

Consumer products accounted for 77.70 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (335.21 million), construction (112.77 million), trade and services (587.82 million), technology (340.35 million), infrastructure (6.19 million), SPAC (4.39 million), finance (30.79 million), hotels (2.17 million), properties (169.37 million), plantations (22.58 million), mining (45,000), REITs (4.23 million), and closed/fund (0).

The physical price of gold as at 5.00pm stood at RM167.54 per gramme, down 64 sen from RM168.18 at 5.00pm last Friday. — Bernama