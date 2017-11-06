CIMB confirms all branches in Penang and Kedah in operation tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Bank Berhad confirmed that all of its 27 branches in Penang and 12 in Kedah will be operating based on regular banking hours on Monday, Nov 6, 2017.

As of 8pm today, all Self Service Terminals at these branches are also in operation, the bank said in a statement today.

It added that measures have been taken to restore flood-affected branches. However, the situation will be monitored closely and further updates may be issued, as CIMB's utmost priority is the safety and security of its branch staff, as well as customers who may visit the branches in the coming week.

CIMB also confirmed that CIMB Clicks and all digital channels are operating normally.