Cleanup efforts begin in Penang and Kedah amidst fears of more rain

Residents of Jalan P. Ramlee clean up their houses following the floods.

Army personnel help residents of Taman Free School, clean up their houses.

GEORGE TOWN: Both Penang and Kedah have moved into the massive cleanup phase following the devastating floods which displaced up to 9,000 people at one time and killed seven persons here over the weekend.

Penang Local Government committee chairperson Chow Kon Yeow has ordered an unprecedented around the clock clean up of the state's drainage system, saying it will continue to take time as the floods this time was felt at 80% of Penang.

Chow said that for now, the state is ready for the possible second wave of torrid weather following a forecast that Penang was expected to be lashed with more rain tonight.

Chow also urged the people not to be swayed by a series of fake news which have come to dominate the floods this time, urging them to verify at least three times.

He also called on the meteorological department to verify the various reports attributed to them to avoid causing unnecessary confusion.

Earlier, today, there was a false information that the Sungai Muda had once again broken through its banks, but this was later denied by the state drainage and irrigation department.

The Royal Malaysian Army continued to be deployed in Penang, but today, they were mostly involved in the mopping up operations and scouring the areas to check if there were any more victims left stranded by the evacuations on Sunday.

The state has also established the fourth floor of Komtar where a centralised CCTV system is located, as their temporary flood operations centre.

Engineers continued to ascertain the damage near the Straits Regency condominiums in Persiaran Tanjung Bungah here where a large sinkhole opposite it and the collapse of a retention wall, had given a cause for alarm there.

But at press time, there was no indication if the tenants in the 104 units there, would be asked to be relocated.

The areas which bore the brunt of the floods this time, were mostly on the mainland; in Penanti, Machang Bubok, Butterworth, Bukit Mertajam and Kepala Batas.

On the island, it was mostly in the usual flood prone areas of George Town, Jalan P. Ramlee and the landslide prone area of Tanjung Bungah.

Meanwhile, scores of politicians began to visit the flood relief centres, which are now facing an acute shortage of mattresses and pillows.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong also announced that the ministry will allocate RM500,000 to SMK Jit Sin to repair their lavatories for maintenance.