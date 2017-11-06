Datuk Sri charged under Dangerous Drugs Act

KUALA LUMPUR: A 29-year-old Datuk Seri who was charged with assaulting three Rela members in Ampang last Friday was charged again for a charge, allegedly committed in 2014, at the magistrate's court, today.

Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee was charged under section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as his urine test was found to be containing "methamphetamine" at about 9.40pm at Dang Wangi police headquarters on Feb 1, 2014.

The charge is punishable by a fine not more than RM5,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years, if convicted.

Liow claimed trial to the charge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Akmal Anuar suggested RM4,000 bail with one surety but Liow's lawyer Farhana Halim asked for an appropriate amount to be fixed.

Magistrate Namirah Hanum Mohamed Albaki allowed RM2,000 bail with one surety and fixed Dec 4, 2017 for a mention.

Last Friday, Liow claimed trial to causing hurt to three Rela members and using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

In the first charge, Liow was charged with causing grievous hurt to Lee Weng Poh, 27, at the compound of the Kou Ong Yah Temple, Jalan Merdeka, Kampung Baru Ampang at about 6.30am on Oct 27, 2017.

The charge is under section 325 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by a jail term up to seven years and liable to a fine, upon conviction.

He was charged with using criminal force to deter a public servant, Melvin Cheong Mun Khai, 21, from discharging his duties as a Rela member.

The charge is under section 353 of the Penal Code, which is punishable to two years or with a fine or both.

In the third and fourth charge, Liow was charged with causing hurt to Leong Jun Jie, 27, and Melvin.

The charge is under section 323 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by one year or with fine, which may extend to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction. All the offences were allegedly committed at the same place, time and date.