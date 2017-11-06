Design your own Swatch

FOR over 34 years, Swatch has been creating the world's most innovative timepieces. Now, it's their customers' turn. With the new made-to-measure Swatch X You series, Swatch fans play the part of budding designer themselves.

Customers can create their own signature Swatch in just five easy steps either online or in-store. Featuring pre-designed watch heads, straps, loops and pins, the process makes watchmaking a snap.

First, select a Gent or New Gent case size, followed by a watch head. Next, choose both sections of the silicone strap at 12 o'clock and 6 o'clock – from solid mint green to racy red stripes, there's an option to tickle every fancy. Finish off each unique look with a loop. Can't get enough? Add a pin or an extra loop; with images including a birthday cake, flying heart and wedding bands, favourite events are all covered, making Swatch X You the perfect personalised gift.

By simply tagging #swatchXme on social media, newfound designers can launch their creations worldwide. Showing off an individual style has never been easier than with Swatch X You!