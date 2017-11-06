Dr Mahathir's UTK personnel not withdrawn: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today refuted an allegation on the withdrawal of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's Special Action Unit (UTK) officers by the government.

He said the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) still maintained the service of the UTK personnel to accompany and protect the former premier, including at home.

"The police still maintained the UTK members for Dr Mahathir," he said when contacted by Bernama here tonight.

Mohamad Fuzi said this in response to a posting uploaded by Dr Mahathir on his social website that the UTK personnel had been withdrawn by the government last Wednesday. — Bernama