Eight policemen held by federal police at karaoke club

PETALING JAYA: Eight policemen who regularly patronised nightspots here were detained by the federal police Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) at a karaoke nightclub at Damansara Intan on Saturday.

The men, comprising of an inspector, a sergeant, two corporals, three lance corporals and a constable aged between 29 and 47 were taken aback when a JIPS team showed up to conduct a raid at the place at about 1.30am.

Except for the inspector who was at an open lounge at the club, the other policemen were found in a private karaoke room with five women and another man aged between 23 and 44.

The policemen who are attached to two district police headquarters were taken to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters where they were questioned and underwent tests for drug abuse. The test showed that none of the eight cops were found to be drug users.

Police also detained the club's manager for keeping the place open beyond operating hours.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din who confirmed the arrests said the policemen are being investigated.

Police personnel come under strict guidelines stipulated in the Inspector-General of Police's Standing Order, and are prohibited from patronising nightclubs and certain entertainment centres.