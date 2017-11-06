Elegance in time

Japanese artistic gymnast Kohei Uchimura (pix) has been appointed as Longines’ new Ambassador of Elegance. Considered as the absolute master of the All-around competition since 2009 with six World titles and the last two Olympic golds, the Japanese gymnast is recognised by many as the best gymnast of all time. Three-time winner of the Longines Prize for Elegance, Kohei Uchimura is perfectly in line with the brand’s motto “Elegance is an Attitude”.

“I am hugely honored to become a member of the Longines family of Ambassadors of Elegance. The brand has been supporting gymnastics globally and has built strong connections with multiple elegant sports for many years. Besides, Longines means a lot to me since I have been awarded the ‘Longines Prize for Elegance’ in 2011, 2013 and 2014. As a gymnast, I always aim to perform elegantly and I believe that the values close to my heart perfectly match with the ones dear to the brand,” said Kohei.