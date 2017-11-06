Emergency motion to address floods receives support from both sides of political divide

GEORGE TOWN: History was made today when both Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan representatives in Penang supported an emergency motion tabled at the state legislative assembly sitting on the devastation caused by floods.

The motion was tabled by State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation commitee chairperson Chow Kon Yeow, and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Abdul Rashid Hasnon.

And it was designed to allow the House to deliberate on the floods over the weekend which had wreaked havoc in Penang, causing some 6,000 people to be displaced.

The Opposition led by Datuk Muhammad Farid Saad (Pulau Betong - BN) said the Barisan Nasional backbenchers will support the proceeding as it was a neccessity in view of the seriousness of natural calamities in Penang.

And that it was happening on a frequent basis is an unnerving thing to the constituents in Penang, especially those residing on hill slopes and coastal areas, he noted.

Farid also implored on the DAP-led state government to pay each person affected by the floods a ceiling of RM2,000 as many of those affected suffered damages to their properties and vehicles.

In another development, Teh Yee Cheu (DAP – Tanjung Bungah) announced on the sidelines of the sitting that he is now on a hunger strike from 7am until 7pm as a sign of protest towards the state's policies on environmental perservatioon.

"Years of forewarning about protecting the ecology from reckless development, has been cast aside, and now Penang faces a series of natural calamities where not only were properties lost, but people drowned as a result of rising floodwaters," he said.

Teh said that his hunger strike should end by 7pm, and, he also condemned the emergency motion passed at the sitting today as an effort which came too late.

The sitting adjourned for now as the backbenchers will be on hand to greet the Prince of Wales Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla on their royal couple's one – day visit to the state today tomorrow.

The state assembly will resume on Wednesday.