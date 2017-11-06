Estate worker disappears, believed devoured by crocodile in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: An estate worker disappeared after he was believed to have been devoured by a crocodile in a river near the area of the estate where he was working, here this afternoon.

In the incident at about 12.59pm, the victim was reported missing after going down to the river to set up his fishing net.

The Operations Centre of the Sabah Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that it had received a report on the incident from the victim's son who was also a witness at 4.49pm today.

"Shortly after receiving the report, a team of firemen moved to the area using a utility vehicle and a rescue boat," the department said in a statement.

Search operation for the victim was adjourned this evening and would be continued tomorrow. — Bernama