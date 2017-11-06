Everlasting style

SWISS watchmaker Rado is presenting a quartet of eye-catching timepieces for gents and ladies just in time for the holiday season. Thanks to their high-tech ceramic construction, these timekeepers offer good looks, scratch resistance, light weight and wearer comfort – a gift with both style and substance.

For him, two automatic timepieces from the DiaMaster Power Reserve collection are on offer this gift-giving season. The 43 mm wristwatch is crafted in either polished black or plasma high-tech ceramic and features sunray detailing on the dial. The timepiece shines in either black or blue, with the power reserve indicator situated at 9 o' clock. Engineered to last up to 80 hours between wears, this timekeeper is sure to please any gentleman with a flair for the mechanical.

Diamonds and plasma high-tech ceramic combine to spectacular effect on ladies offerings in the DiaMaster and True families. The 30mm True features 12 diamond indexes that encircle the dial and provide a flash of glamour, while additional beauty and versatility are provided by the deep grey sheen of the plasma high-tech ceramic case and bracelet. The DiaMaster is an opulent option for those who demand more diamonds in their life: It features 49 of the shimmering stones, which form a gleaming off-center ring on the brown dial. An embossed beige calf leather strap fastens the petite 33mm case to the wrist.

Crafted from beautiful hard-wearing high-tech ceramic, these highlights from the latest Rado collection will help you celebrate the holiday season with the gift of everlasting beauty.