Fiery debates expected at Penang assembly sitting (Updated)

GEORGE TOWN: As Penang struggles to recover from the worst floods to hit the state, the DAP-led state government will table an emergency motion at the Penang Legislative Assembly sitting today to deliberate on the disaster.

Chow Kon Yeow (Padang Kota-DAP) will table the motion and it is expected to be seconded by a state executive councillor shortly.

Cheah Kah Peng (Kebun Bunga - PKR) expects the motion to be supported by all present.

In the morning session, Opposition Leader Datuk Jahara Hamid plans to table a motion to debate and find a solution to the constant woes from natural calamities in the state.

Jahara is expected to gain the support from majority of the 40 backbenchers in the House although Kebun Bunga assemblyman Cheah Kah Peng said PKR needs to study the text of the motion.