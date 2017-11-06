Govt spent RM1b for flood prevention projects in Penang: Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government has spent RM1.04 billion for various flood prevention projects in Penang, roughly half from the total allocation approved.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the government had approved a total of RM2.57 billion for the overall projects in the state.

However, he said it did not mean that the total sum needed to be spent for all of the projects.

"The RM2.57 billion was referring to the earlier ceiling cost that was expected to be paid to implement the projects," he said.

"After taking into consideration the work scope, design, site needs and others for the projects, the actual amount that was spent is RM1.04 billion from the 9th to 11th Malaysian Plan alone," he said in a parliamentary written reply to Lim Guan Eng (DAP - Bagan) dated Oct 30.

Lim had asked the ministry why only RM443 million was spent for flood mitigation projects in Penang between the 9th to 11th Malaysian Plan.

Wan Junaidi said the approved allocation was aimed for new projects as well as other continuing projects in Penang.

"For example, the Sungai Junjung flood mitigation project was approved with a project cost of RM135 million under the 8th Malaysian Plan.

"The project's implementation was later continued under the 10th Malaysian Plan," he added.