Immediate approval to repair Kulim drainage system damaged in floods

Posted on 6 November 2017 - 04:16pm Last updated on 6 November 2017 - 04:35pm

KULIM: The government has approved RM2 million to upgrade the drainage and irrigation system damaged by floods in this district.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the approval was given at a briefing session on floods around the district presented by Kulim district officer Mohamad Che Nai today.

The briefing session was held during Ahmad Zahid's visit to the underground water tunnel which burst resulting in a section of the road near residential houses in Jalan Selasih 5 in Taman Selasih here to sink after the heavy rain on Saturday.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah and Kulim/ Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Sheikh Fadzir.

At the briefing, Mohamad said RM1.5 million was required to repair the tunnel and the canal damaged in the floods at Taman Angsana stretching to the pond area in Taman Semarak, 2 km from here.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said an additional RM500,000 was needed to carry out a physical study on the tunnel.

Later, the Deputy Prime Minister said: " Approve ".

After that, Ahmad Zahid spent about 10 minutes visiting flood victims at the relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Salasih. — Bernama