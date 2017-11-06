Independent advisory panel established to future-proof Malaysian workforce

KUALA LUMPUR: Talent Corp Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp) has established Talent Compact 4.0, an independent advisory panel that will assist in the development of the National Future of Work Action Plan.

"With a National Future of Work Action Plan that identifies the opportunities and risks that will arise from Industry Revolution 4.0, we will be able to outline and specify the strategies and actions towards future-proofing our Malaysian workforce," TalentCorp CEO Shareen Shariza Abdul Ghani told reporters at a press conference here today.

The panel, chaired by TalentCorp's Board of Trustees Datuk Seri Idris Jala, comprises of 10 panellists, which include Digi Telecommunications CEO Albern Murty, Siemens Malaysia President and CEO Datuk Prakash Chandran, CIMB Group CEO Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz and Google Malaysia managing director Sajith Sivanandan.

With the combined expertise and experiences of the panel, Idris said Talent Compact 4.0 will provide the government with the strategic guidance and input to help steer the nation's talent agenda in the right direction.