Johor to deploy volunteers to assist flood victims in Penang

JOHOR BARU: The Johor government will deploy about 200 members of the Darul Takzim Volunteer Mission soon to assist the flood victims in Penang.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said a directive had been issued to the Johor Youth and Sports Department to gather the volunteers to extend help to the flood victims soonest possible.

"We (in Johor) see that disaster has hit Penang and regardless of ideology and so on, we are concerned and feel responsible to contribute and assist."

He said this after a gathering with Puteri Umno branches from throughout Johor and launching of the Johor Puteri Umno IT machinery, here, today. Also present was the party's wing chief, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and Johor Puteri Umno head, Rohaizah Ahmad.

Mohamed Khaled said preparations were being made to send the first batch of Darul Takzim volunteers, and the state government would be following the developments of the mission.

On the reward for the Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) football squad who won the Malaysia Cup final against Kedah last night, the mentri besar said it would be announced after deliberation by the state executive council this coming Wednesday.

Congratulating the team for the win, he said Johor was very proud of the team and believed that the victory was also partly due to the support of their staunch supporters starting with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar right down to the masses.

"The role of the Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in this as the prime mover of JDT also cannot be denied," he said.

In the Malaysia Cup final held at Shah Alam Stadium last night, JDT defeated defending champions Kedah 2-0, thus ending a 26-year wait for the trophy which was last won by the then Johor FA in 1991. — Bernama