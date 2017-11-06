Jong-Nam murder trial: Names of four men still at large revealed

SHAH ALAM: The names of the four individuals who are still at large in relation to the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam was revealed to the High Court, here, today.

Investigating officer from the Sepang district police headquarters, ASP Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz, said the identities of all four men were discovered following an investigation conducted by the Special Branch team in Bukit Aman.

According to him, "Mr Chang" was identified as Song Song Hac, 34, "Mr Y" as Ri Ji Hyon, 33, "Hanamori @ Grandpa-Uncle as Ri Jae Nam, 57, and "Mr James" as O Jong Dil, 55.

All four men are North Korean he said, based on their passports.

Wan Azirul further testified that all men arrived in the country between Jan 31 and Feb 7 with three of them leaving the country via KLIA to Jakarta around 12.30pm on Feb 13, hours after Jong-Nam had been killed.

He also testified that James had left the country at 2.30pm the same day but was unable to tell where he was headed for.

Earlier, the court witnessed CCTV footage of the men namely "Mr Y", "Mr Chang", and "Hanamori @ Grandpa-Uncle" leaving klia2 for KLIA using a silver Naza Ria that belonged to Ri Jong-Chol, a North Korean national, who was arrested on Feb 16, two days after Jong-Nam's death.

The fourth person known as "Mr James" was seen leaving klia2 for the Sama-Sama Hotel at KLIA where he checked out of his room and headed towards KLIA.

CCTV footage also showed all four men arriving at the airport's departure hall and waiting to board their flights.

The footage, he said also revealed that the North Koreans' travel arrangements were assisted by two people, a North Korean embassy official and a person believed to be an Air Koryo official.

Air Koryo is the national airline of North Korea.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 29, along with four others still at large, were charged with the murder of Kim Chol, 45, at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) departure hall at 9am on Feb 13 this year.

It was reported that Jong-Nam was at klia2 on Feb 13 to board a flight to Macau when two women approached and suddenly wiped his face with a toxic liquid which was later identified as the VX nerve agent.

Jong-Nam, who travelled with a passport bearing the name of Kim Chol, died while on the way to the Putrajaya Hospital. He arrived in the country on Feb 6.

The murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.